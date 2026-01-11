3.70 BYN
Winter Season in Full Swing: Belarus' Ski Resorts Waiting for Guests
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A snowy winter is a true gift for outdoor enthusiasts. Those eager to conquer the snowy slopes are welcome at Belarus's ski resorts. For example, at Silichi, trails are groomed for visitors even at night—all for comfort and safety.
The Logoisk ski resort also offers a family-like atmosphere. Skis, snowboards, and tubing are available for rent. If you're nervous about hitting the snowy slopes for the first time, you can take lessons with an instructor.
Ski resorts also offer night skiing. For example, at Silichi, many trails are open until 10:00 PM, and some are open as late as 2:00 AM.