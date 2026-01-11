Winter Season in Full Swing: Belarus' Ski Resorts Waiting for Guests

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a35a8883-b413-4551-b332-de253a9515b5/conversions/e7fa54ee-e659-4a92-b65e-f258b267ee78-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a35a8883-b413-4551-b332-de253a9515b5/conversions/e7fa54ee-e659-4a92-b65e-f258b267ee78-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a35a8883-b413-4551-b332-de253a9515b5/conversions/e7fa54ee-e659-4a92-b65e-f258b267ee78-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/a35a8883-b413-4551-b332-de253a9515b5/conversions/e7fa54ee-e659-4a92-b65e-f258b267ee78-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A snowy winter is a true gift for outdoor enthusiasts. Those eager to conquer the snowy slopes are welcome at Belarus's ski resorts. For example, at Silichi, trails are groomed for visitors even at night—all for comfort and safety.

The Logoisk ski resort also offers a family-like atmosphere. Skis, snowboards, and tubing are available for rent. If you're nervous about hitting the snowy slopes for the first time, you can take lessons with an instructor.