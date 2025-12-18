3.68 BYN
World Media Discuss Lukashenko's Statement on Deployment of Oreshnik Missile System in Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The world media is discussing the President's statement on the deployment of the Oreshnik nuclear missile complex in Belarus. The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) points out that this step was taken against the backdrop of a crucial phase of talks to end the war in Ukraine.
Reuters quotes Alexander Lukashenko as saying that Belarus is close to a major deal to reestablish relations with the United States, but does not plan to give up its close ties with Russia.
Details on the deployment of the missile complex on Belarusian territory are also provided by China News and British newspaper The Independent, which notes the Belarusian leader's efforts to improve relations between Minsk and Washington.