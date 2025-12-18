World Media Discuss Lukashenko's Statement on Deployment of Oreshnik Missile System in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f88418bb-be26-42af-a74d-a0c069ae0e4c/conversions/1a8746ff-66dc-4163-ac16-4e81aa827bc7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f88418bb-be26-42af-a74d-a0c069ae0e4c/conversions/1a8746ff-66dc-4163-ac16-4e81aa827bc7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f88418bb-be26-42af-a74d-a0c069ae0e4c/conversions/1a8746ff-66dc-4163-ac16-4e81aa827bc7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f88418bb-be26-42af-a74d-a0c069ae0e4c/conversions/1a8746ff-66dc-4163-ac16-4e81aa827bc7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The world media is discussing the President's statement on the deployment of the Oreshnik nuclear missile complex in Belarus. The American Broadcasting Company (ABC) points out that this step was taken against the backdrop of a crucial phase of talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Reuters quotes Alexander Lukashenko as saying that Belarus is close to a major deal to reestablish relations with the United States, but does not plan to give up its close ties with Russia.