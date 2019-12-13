Today the jury will summarize the results and determine the best in their fields. Today is the final of the 4th Republican Professional Skills Competition - World Skills Belarus-2020. The jury will summarize the results and determine the best in their fields. Winners will receive medals and a trip to China. And in the evening there will be a closing ceremony in the sports and entertainment complex "Chizhovka-Arena". A total of 325 competitors under 21 from all over the country participated in the competition. Here they prepared dishes, made furniture, sewed outfits, made unusual hairstyles and even developed mobile applications. By the way, the competition program includes competitions in 47 professional competencies. The first presented competitions were "Building Design Technologies" and "Primary Education".



