Wreath from Belarusian Embassy laid at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

Belarus honors the memory of those who fought for Victory. A wreath from the Belarusian Embassy in Russia was laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The ceremony was dedicated to the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. As the Belarusian Ambassador to Russia noted, both countries carefully preserve the history of the Great Patriotic War and honor the heroism of those who fought for our shared Victory.

Yuri Seliverstov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia

Yuri Seliverstov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia: "This is one of the central memorials in Russia, so of course we couldn't help but observe this tradition here. Considering the major holidays and events, we did it a little later. The memory of the fallen deserves to be remembered again and again, and not just on May 9th."

The ambassador explained that both his maternal grandparents fought in the Great Patriotic War. "I found them here in Russian memory databases. Their orders and medals are still preserved at our home in Minsk. But it was still nice to be able to find a photograph of a loved one in the database after so many years, and even read some elements from their awards," he added.