XI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia: large-scale events will be held in three cities of the northern region

Vitebsk Region is actively preparing for the XI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia. These days the northern region was visited the delegation of the Office of the Federation Council of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia. The task is to discuss organizational issues. In Vitebsk the guests inspected the facilities that will be involved in the event. The participants visited the Summer Amphitheater and Vitebsk State Medical University, where the section on innovations in medicine and pharmacy of the Union State will be held. The main theme of the forum is innovative development. The Vitebsk Concert Hall was not neglected either. Each of the venues of the forum will become a prospect of mutually beneficial cooperation.