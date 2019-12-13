XV festival "Youth for the Union State" starts in Smolensk

The festival "Youth for the Union State" officially started in Smolensk. The coming days will be intense for the participants. Today there was a cultural program with performances of creative teams from different regions of Belarus and Russia.



300 people from Belarus and Russia came to Smolensk community center. This is how they express their position. The youth is for the Union State. Today, for the 15th time, the festival is going to open new names. This is a talent contest, in the first place. It is also an opportunity to strengthen the friendship of the brotherly peoples, literally making friends during these 7 days of the festival.



The festival is a ground, where all are united by one idea: to create and develop for the good. The project of youth cooperation office was presented. This is a peculiar platform for implementation of the youth initiatives of the Union State.



Our young people are already actively involved in crews of the Union State - they work at the Vostochny cosmodrome and continue their work in the All-Russian Children's Recreation Center Orlenok as part of pedagogical and service crews. We do a lot together.



Show quizzes, sports marathons, musical evenings, and, of course, concerts and relay races through the towns of Smolensk Region, meetings with veterans - the program will be rich not only for the participants, but also for the contestants.



Baranovichi, Orsha, Soligorsk, Minsk, Samara, Khabarovsk Petersburg, Moscow - contestants from different regions of our countries will present their vocal data in two sections. They will be evaluated by a professional international jury. The honorary Grand Prix will be awarded on Monday at the closing ceremony.



