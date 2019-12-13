3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
XXV Belarus ENERGY Award 2021 to take place in Minsk on October 12-15
Making innovative ideas commercial is as important as presenting them! Young scientists, students of colleges and universities, as well as amateurs in energy and ecology can take part in the competition of startup projects "Belarus ENERGY Award". According to the Minsk City Technopark, one can register and apply on the contest website until October 8. The presentations will take place next week within the framework of the Belarusian Energy and Environmental Forum. Among the nominations are "Smart City", "Electro", "Energy Efficiency". In addition to prizes, the winners will have the opportunity to cooperate with reputable Belarusian and Russian industrial and techno parks.
The 25th anniversary Belarusian Energy and Environmental Forum will take place in the capital on October 12-15. The Football Arena in Minsk will gather more than 200 participants from 7 countries.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All