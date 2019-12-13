Apple Feast - traditions of the holiday

The second Savior Day, which Christians celebrate on August 19, is called the Apple Feast. Traditionally, this day coincides with the Orthodox holiday of the Transfiguration.



The essence of the Savior of apples and the holiday of the Transfiguration is the understanding that without the Lord a person cannot be transformed and become better. However, he can do everything to change his life for the better and to be transformed internally.



The date and name of the Apple Savior are not chosen by chance. It is in the middle of August when the juiciest apples ripen.



On August 19, Orthodox believers bring apples, pears, grapes, plums and other fruits to the church. On this day priests serve in white vestments, and temples are decorated with flowers and ripe ears.



It is forbidden to consecrate meat, cheese, eggs and alcohol on the Apple Feast. It should also be noted that eating apples before the Apple Savior was also not allowed. It was thought that abstinence in the name of the Lord promotes the development of the spiritual strength of man. The person who was able to show willpower, in the future would be able to fight with sinful passions. Moreover, eating apples after the ban makes the holiday more joyful.



