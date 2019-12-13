Japanese Hitoshi Tanaka becomes brother Antony - the Orthodox path of Belarusian samurai

Our next character from Japan is delving into Orthodox Christianity and writing poetry in the Belarusian language.



Hitoshi Tanaka became brother Antony last May, right at Easter time. He reconsidered his atheistic views thanks to Minsk-based Church of St. Nicholas of Japan. He thought a lot and ultimately passed the sacrament of baptism.



Now Antony can be seen every Sunday at the service. He definitely refused to pack his suitcases and return to his native Japan. He got very used to Belarusians. He will soon receive a diploma of a young journalist at the Belarusian State University.



Hitoshi Tanaka, graduate student of journalism at BSU (Japan):

I was studying the language in Japan with a Russian teacher. And she recommended me to study in Belarus. I really liked the Russian language, because I liked the Russian and Belarusian athletes.



Hitoshi found himself alone with a suitcase at the Belarusian airport in 2011 right after the nuclear disaster in Fukushima. The Belarusians, with their empathy, helped him with excursions and orientation in the educational process. He got fascinated by sport journalism and is about to have his final exams.



Hitoshi is also interested in the career of a writer. He has already translated a book of short stories by a young Minsk author into Japanese. Inspired by our "Pesnyary" songwriters he also tries to write himself.



He did a peculiar heroic deed seven months ago, on Easter. Hitoshi, an atheist, became a believer. He was baptized and is now an Orthodox brother Antony.



Hitoshi Tanaka, Japanese graduate student of journalism at BSU:

Why did I decide to become Orthodox? I've been here for 10 years. I accept the Belarusian culture. So, since I decided to live here, why not?



In Japan, by the way, the samurai were the first to embrace Christianity. And in 2015, a Hollywood actor Hiroyuki Tagawa, a Japanese by birth, also converted to Orthodoxy. The ideal villain from "Mortal Combat" aged 65 was baptized in Moscow and got a new name - Panteleimon.



Archpriest Pavel Serdyuk, hegumen of the parish of St. Nicholas of Japan in Minsk:

The Japanese, in principle, are very shy people. With such super delicacy and inability to offer themselves for communication, of course, it was difficult to create a suitable environment for Hitoshi. And the Christian community is, in principle, is a kind of family and truly hospitable community.



Hitoshi even visited the Theological Academy and every Sunday he travels 15 kilometers away from his dormitory to a church in Kamenka to help equip the church infrastructure.



He has already successfully built human bridges: he accompanied friends from the church service on a tour of Japan. They, in turn, have been friendly to Hitoshi's family in Minsk.



The Japanese man himself does not exclude the possibility that he will bring his mother, who would also like to adopt Orthodoxy, to Belarus for permanent residence. In the meantime, he gives master classes in calligraphy in the Sunday school of the church. At the same time he learns to confess and read the Bible himself.



