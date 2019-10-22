3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Japanese businessmen ready to build modern home for elderly people in Belarus
Japanese businessmen are ready to build a modern home for elderly people in Belarus, taking into account their own experience and standards. This was announced in the upper house of parliament at a meeting with a delegation of entrepreneurs from the country of the rising sun. They visit our country to establish new business contacts.
The visit takes place within the framework of the agreements reached at the economic forum, which Belarus held in Japan this year. As a result of the meeting, 10 Japanese companies intend to invest in our country.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All