Japanese businessmen ready to build modern home for elderly people in Belarus

Japanese businessmen are ready to build a modern home for elderly people in Belarus, taking into account their own experience and standards. This was announced in the upper house of parliament at a meeting with a delegation of entrepreneurs from the country of the rising sun. They visit our country to establish new business contacts.

The visit takes place within the framework of the agreements reached at the economic forum, which Belarus held in Japan this year. As a result of the meeting, 10 Japanese companies intend to invest in our country.

