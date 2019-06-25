Bright pictures from the opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games in joint project of ATN and BelTA "Objectively"

These shots, of course, will be included in the gold collection of sports photographers. The opening ceremony of the 2nd European Games in Minsk can already be called the history of our sport. Several photo reporters of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency worked at Dinamo stadium in order not to miss anything: the emotions of the audience, a colorful show, a parade of athletes and, of course, a bowl with the Flame of Peace. The bright pictures from the opening ceremony will be presented in a joint project of the Agency of TV News and the information agency BelTA "Objectively."



The closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games will be held at Dinamo Stadium on Sunday, June 30. And although most of the tickets are already booked, they are still on sale. Hurry up to purchase! The ceremony will be bright and memorable.