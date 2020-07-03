Fair "Made in Belarus" brings together artisans and representatives of light industry and food production

Colorful fair "Made in Belarus" is located at the Palace of Sports.



It turned out to be a presentation of Belarusian brands. One could update his/her wardrobe, discover new food items, or become a woodworker for a day.



Amateur and honored teams of the country set a festive tone for this day from the very morning at the site near the Palace of Sports. The center of the capital has also become the center of folk festivals.



It was possible to try or make one’s own tea from the rare samovar on the coals.



Masters, artisans gave classes and surprised with their products. They turned a variety of materials into objects of art.



Generous fair "Made in Belarus" represented Belarusian collections of clothing made of natural materials, and leather products from domestic raw materials.



One will be able to meet talented masters and add to the home collection of souvenirs at the fair on weekend.



