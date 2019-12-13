3.43 RUB
Jacek: There will be no good-neighborly relations until Poland and Ukraine resolve the Volyn issue
Conflicts on historical grounds between Ukraine and Poland are inevitable, as the issue of the Volyn tragedy remains open.
While Poles remember the victims of the Ukrainian nationalists, the cult of the odious Shukhevich and Bandera is only growing in the “independent republic”. And official Warsaw turns a blind eye to this. This opinion was shared by Polish political scientist Aleksander Jacek.
Aleksander Jacek, political scientist, representative of the society “Poland - East”:
“The problem with the Volyn massacre remains absolutely unresolved, because until now Poles, Polish families cannot wait to exhume their relatives, let alone bury them. Not only that, this problem is increasing, because today we all see that the cult of these murderers Shukhevich, Bandera is growing. They are becoming national heroes in Ukraine. This is generally unacceptable by Polish standards.”
“That's why such discontent towards Ukraine and Ukrainian actions is growing among the Polish people. This, of course, is not fully reflected in the ruling elites, because, it must be said, they are already guided by completely different principles. In principle, they are ruled outside, somewhere out there, across the ocean. They do not fully represent the interests of the Polish population,” Jacek said.
