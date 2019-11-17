High turnout registered at Belarusian vote

Belarusians care about their future, which is confirmed by the high turnout in all the regions. The Head of the Presidential Administration Natalia Kochanova explains it by good organization work and agitation throughout the country. The candidates met with people and answered their questions. The Chair of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko believes that the new parliament will be managing concrete issues instead of indulging in political criticism. People can cast their votes until 20.00.