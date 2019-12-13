3.42 RUB
Turnout on first day of early voting on amendments to Constitution amounts to 6.19%
The referendum in Belarus has become a logical continuation of the people's discussion of the amendments and additions to the Constitution. The new wording laid down the fundamental basis for the development of the state and society.
On the first day of early voting, many Belarusians already exercised their right. According to the information of the CEC, the turnout was 6.19%. Residents of Gomel region were the most active: 8.75%. The turnout was almost equal in Vitebsk, Minsk and Brest regions.
