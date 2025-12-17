Youth SDG Ambassadors Honored in Minsk

Belarus demonstrates high progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and ranks 32nd out of 167 countries. Today, the youth ambassadors of this honorable mission were honored in Minsk. The ceremony was the culmination of a large-scale competition. Nearly a hundred applications were submitted from across the country. Fifty-two contestants reached the finals. The topics of the participants' works ranged from ecology to gender equality.

Vladislav Tatarinovich, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, National Coordinator for the Achievement of the SDGs:

"Today's event is another opportunity to demonstrate how our national mechanism for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals is structured. And along with this, we are also working with government agencies, regional bodies, parliamentarians, the UN country team, and civil society organizations".