YouTube has blocked channels Radio Kultura BY and “Radyio Stalitsa.” Also the video hosting has deleted First Channel of Belarusian Radio.

Video hosting YouTube has deleted the channel Radio Kultura BY, on which for years they spoke not of parties and sanctions but of theater, music, books, and the Belarusian stage.

Thousands of subscribers followed cultural projects — and this, apparently, turned out sufficient.

Under a block also the channel “Radyio Stalitsa” fell — a rock voice of the country that spoke of a rock culture without politics. Only of music that millions of people throughout the world value.

After “Kultura,” “Stalitsa,” and “STV” under a demolition First Channel of Belarusian Radio went — an air that for decades gathered the country on the channel. On the channel there were 461,000 subscribers, more than 400 million views.

At this on YouTube calmly live reels with a rewriting of history and lessons how to hate one’s country. A scheme is worked out. First they break a direct air, then they delete a channel. At this they spread hands: nothing personal, algorithms.