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On the evening of April 3, 2026, YouTube, a video hosting service that positions itself as a global platform for video content, assumed the role of digital executioner. Within seconds, it deleted the long-standing accounts of ONT, STV, and BELTA without trial, investigation, or linking to specific videos, as if they had never existed.

Apparently, the truth was being told too boldly on air, since Google suddenly decided to reassert its "superiority" over content.

The day before, in March, the U.S. ceremoniously lifted sanctions against the Belarusian Ministry of Finance. Again, they write that these sanctions were the reason YouTube in the U.S. disabled AdSense monetization for all Belarusian publishers. After the U.S. sanctions were lifted in March, some expected that they might be reinstated.

Instead, major accounts are being completely wiped out. Channels with millions of views and billions of views are disappearing. The logical structure of "lift five sanctions and impose five new ones" is apt here. Fake clones of deleted accounts immediately began to proliferate, and for some reason, no one is taking them down.

Individuals recognized in Belarus as extremists and even terrorists have shared their January appeals to YouTube requesting the removal of Belarusian state channels from the American hosting service. It's difficult to understand the extent to which this was the real reason for the removal, as YouTube offers no explanation. But if we rely on the statements of these same fugitive extremists, the Belarusian channels were removed for allegedly "releasing personal information."

In 2020, when these same "democrats" published the addresses, names, and phone numbers of security officials, teachers, and journalists in an attempt to intimidate, YouTube remained silent. Now, it has suddenly "waked up."

Now Zelensky is threatening the Hungarian president with reprisals and promising to hand over his address to Ukrainian radical terrorists. All the "democrats" are keeping quiet. Because when "one of our own" blackmails, it's "defending values" and "activism," but when the state protects its citizens from persecution, it's "totalitarianism" and "repression."

Konstantin Pridybaylo, special correspondent for RT (Russia):

"YouTube doesn't show things the U.S. doesn't want: agendas, ideologies. We've noticed this in Belarus and Russia. In Russia, there are a huge number of foreign agents that are shown even to children (although YouTube recently admitted to Google that there are no restrictions on children's content). Or, for example, in Belarus, they promote some extremist YouTube channels. I think that if YouTube behaves like this, it has no place in civilized countries, including Belarus. In Russia, we're already fighting this, and it's been quite successful. YouTube traffic has declined, and there are other domestic platforms that comply with the law. As it turns out, they are freer than the free YouTube."

Do you think this only happens to Belarusians? YouTube has been methodically "cleaning up" Russia for a long time now. Since 2020, the American video hosting service has restricted access to 207 Russian channels. In the first half of 2024 alone, it banned 83, and in 2025, Google went completely wild: it deleted around 11,000 channels worldwide in a year, 2,000 of which were Russian. These weren't just channels like Soloviev LIVE or RT, but also the Federation Council, for example. What kind of propaganda is there? Western platforms love to shout about neutrality, freedom of speech, and how they are just a "platform," not an "editorial office." However, when it comes to those they don't like, they suddenly remember their internal rules, which are interpreted exclusively unilaterally.

"Digital sovereignty" is, in reality, a matter of basic survival. You either develop your own platforms or you're forever playing on someone else's platform, where a kill switch can be pulled at any moment. Today you have a channel, tomorrow you don't. Today you have monetization, tomorrow it's taken away due to sanctions.