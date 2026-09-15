YouTube Tramples the Rights of Millions of Belarusian Citizens, Union of Journalists Head Says

MINSK, September 15 — The blocking of Belarusian media channels on YouTube has been condemned by the chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists.

Andrei Krivosheev, chairman of the board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists and director general of the Minsk-News Agency, said the platform was failing to honor its own commitments on freedom of speech and freedom of expression in digital media and video hosting.

“This corporation is once again showing a disgraceful failure to fulfill its own obligations to provide freedom of speech and freedom of expression in the space of new digital media and video hosting platforms. It is showing absolute disregard for the rights of journalists and is violating every conceivable convention, agreement and even its own internal rules,” Krivosheev said. “This is a consistent policy of cutting Belarusian content out of the digital media space.”

He said such an act of “information vandalism and censorship” would not go unanswered and that the terms of YouTube’s operation in Belarus should be reviewed.

“YouTube is trampling not only the rights of Belarusian media companies to produce and distribute content in a convenient way, but also the rights of hundreds of thousands and millions of citizens of the Republic of Belarus, as well as citizens of the near and far abroad who choose YouTube to watch current news, reliable information and various talk shows produced in Belarus,” he said.