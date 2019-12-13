3.42 RUB
Y. Kot on All-Belarusian People's Assembly: Ukraine lacks such platform for 7 years
If such a negotiating platform had been created in Ukraine on the example of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, many mistakes would have been avoided. This opinion was shared with us by an expert , a native of Ukraine Yury Kot. According to him, the desire to hear the opinions of Belarusians of different ages, professions and views is the right decision. This will help to unite people and build the future of their country.
