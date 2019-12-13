3.42 RUB
Y. Krupnov: We should unite our efforts to develop the flax industry within the framework of the Union State
The Union State of Russia and Belarus is probably the best dialogue platform for the authorities, people and business representatives. This is how foreign experts comment on our event. For example, the joint project with Russia to develop the flax industry. Belarus has not only huge experience, but also great opportunities. We should join our efforts to develop this field within the framework of the Union State, said Russian politician and public figure Yury Krupnov.
This is practically the only flax processing factory in the post-Soviet area - the wonderful, outstanding Orsha flax processing factory, modernized, with offices in more than 40 countries, it is a transnational corporation.
But without raw materials, without properly producing this raw material in the right quality and volume, of course, even the Orsha flax processing plant is hanging in the air a little bit. So is this topic of primary or secondary importance? And after all, it is at least a dozen flax mills, rural areas, it is currency and so on. So I personally expect very rich, informative discussions."
