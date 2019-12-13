.Current information from Belarusian-Polish border: tents with electricity and heat set up in refugee camp

The fact that refugees receive help only from the Belarusian side was acknowledged even by SNN correspondent Matthew Chance, who suddenly arrived at the border. Even the so-called standard of objectivity, Euronews, could no longer keep silent.



Warsaw lies that Poland takes in refugees and helps them! In reality, they are pushing everyone back, in full view of TV cameras or volunteers.



The correspondents of many publications literally live next to refugees in Spartan conditions all these days. The Belarusian side gave all media the right to attend the border, unlike the Poles who try to hide shocking facts. The difficult situation at the border persists. The migrants have set up a tent camp and are trying to adapt to the harsh conditions. Food, including baby food, has already been delivered to the refugee camp on behalf of the President of Belarus. The tents have heat and electricity, people can keep warm and charge their phones. Women and children were fed first.



