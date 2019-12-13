Y. Voskresensky: We know that not a single person supported the strike

Yury Voskresensky spoke about the mechanism of allocating foreign money for the strike in Belarus and the next failure of the fugitive opposition in the program "Say, Don’t Be Silent". Yury is the head of the Round Table of Democratic Forces now, but he used to be a member of both communist parties of Belarus, a deputy of the Minsk City Council, an activist of Viktor Babaryko's headquarters. Voksresensky also deals with issues of pardon and amnesty for participants in the August events.