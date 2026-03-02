Yulia Abukhovich explains how rising oil prices will trigger a chain of crises

The rising oil prices themselves, the interview guest emphasized, will definitely have consequences, many of which will be psychological. The price increase will be felt by Asian markets – Japan, South Korea, India, and China, the main buyers of oil transiting the Strait of Hormuz. For Japan and South Korea, this will be a critical situation. Both countries are engaged in energy-intensive industries. "Their reserves are always minimal. Tankers won't be sailing through the strait. And if they do, they'll only be using other routes, which will seriously impact their economies," the analyst explained. China will find itself in a dilemma. On the one hand, it is a partner with Iran. On the other hand, it currently receives almost 50% of the oil delivered by tankers.

The second reason is insurance companies. They can increase insurance premiums. If a tanker costs $100 million, insurance companies will immediately increase the premium by 1% to 3.5%, and this amount will be superimposed on the price of oil. "It may not seem like much, but some tankers will refuse to enter the Strait of Hormuz—it could be dangerous. This will create a shortage of container ships and other equipment, as well as a requirement for military escort," added Yulia Abukhovich.