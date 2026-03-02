3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.37 BYN
Yulia Abukhovich explains how rising oil prices will trigger a chain of crises
The rising oil prices themselves, the interview guest emphasized, will definitely have consequences, many of which will be psychological. The price increase will be felt by Asian markets – Japan, South Korea, India, and China, the main buyers of oil transiting the Strait of Hormuz. For Japan and South Korea, this will be a critical situation. Both countries are engaged in energy-intensive industries. "Their reserves are always minimal. Tankers won't be sailing through the strait. And if they do, they'll only be using other routes, which will seriously impact their economies," the analyst explained. China will find itself in a dilemma. On the one hand, it is a partner with Iran. On the other hand, it currently receives almost 50% of the oil delivered by tankers.
The second reason is insurance companies. They can increase insurance premiums. If a tanker costs $100 million, insurance companies will immediately increase the premium by 1% to 3.5%, and this amount will be superimposed on the price of oil. "It may not seem like much, but some tankers will refuse to enter the Strait of Hormuz—it could be dangerous. This will create a shortage of container ships and other equipment, as well as a requirement for military escort," added Yulia Abukhovich.
The third issue is gas transiting through Qatar and the Strait of Hormuz (which accounts for 30% of gas) and reaching Europe. Higher gas prices will lead to higher fertilizer prices, at the very least. Higher fertilizer prices will lead to higher food prices, and higher food prices will lead to a food crisis. "In a protracted conflict, countries that were not involved will suffer—Egypt, Pakistan, and the African countries that import oil. For them, an increase in oil prices to $100-$120 per barrel will be a crisis. But Europe and America will also suffer. Those who started this conflict will be the beneficiaries, and the entire international economy tied to these countries will suffer," concluded Yulia Abukhovich.