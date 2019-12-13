UNICEF: Every fifth child in rich countries lives in poverty

Every fifth child (which is almost 70 million children) in the forty richest countries in the world lives in poverty. This is reported in the report of UNICEF. Among the states where the problem over the years only worsens, France, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the UK. At the same time, children in single-parent families or in the families of representatives of national minorities are most often faced with poverty. For example, in the USA, 30% of African-American and 29% of Indian children live below the national poverty line. In the EU, children from migrant families are 2.5 times more likely to live in poverty.