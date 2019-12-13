PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UNCTAD praises Belarusian competition law

In four years, more than 400 cases of violations of anti-monopoly law have been heard in Belarus. However, only three cases have been overturned by the court. And more than 80 warnings in 3 years have been issued to both state bodies and enterprises.

