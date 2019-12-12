Polesie rite Yurievsky khorovod included in UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage

This decision was made on the eve of the 14th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, which is now being held in Bogota in Colombia. The rite is preserved only in Pogost village, Zhitkovichi district. Locals perform it in the spring on the day of St. George. He is considered the patron saint of pets and agriculture. Livestock are brought to the field for the first time after winter according to tradition. The locals believe that the rite contributes to a good harvest. The UNESCO World Heritage List includes Belovezhskaya Pushcha, Struve Arc, the Mir castle complex and the architectural and cultural complex of the Radziwills residence in Nesvizh. Belarus 3 will show the Living Culture program dedicated to the Polesie tradition on Saturday, December 14 at 10:00.