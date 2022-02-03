Yury Krupnov: Belarusian way of fighting COVID-19 is voluntariness and conscientiousness

The coronavirus infection hospitalization rates are currently not more than 30% of the autumn peak, according to the Ministry of Health. As a rule, a new strain does not cause severe cases. Therefore, the overloading of the inpatient wards is not expected, but Belarus is ready for it. This is also due to oxygen, the possibility of bed deployment, availability of medicines, calls for vaccination and receiving a booster dose. This is not the first time all this has shown its effectiveness. Belarus continues to demonstrate its sovereignty in medical issues. Russian political scientist Yury Krupnov shared this opinion with our TV channel.