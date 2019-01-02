PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Number of Minsk dwellers grows by almost 17 thousand in 2018

In 2018 the number of Minsk dwellers grew by almost 17 thousand. Only in the first hours of the year 8 babies were born in the capital.

Officially 1 million 992 thousand people live in the capital. It is expected that the two millionth resident of Minsk will be born at the end of the year 2019.

According to statistics, the average age of a mother in Minsk is just over 30 years. However, 4 cases were recorded in Minsk when women over 50 became mothers.

