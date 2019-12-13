3.41 RUB
More than 200 farm stays appear in Belarus in 2021, tourists prefer new vacation sites
In the upcoming summer season, Belarusian tourists are likely to prefer the farm stays and health resorts. This forecast was made by the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Sports. These destinations are chosen not by accident, explain the experts. The situation shows what kind of rest the Belarusians prefer. This was influenced by the pandemic and the closed borders of recent years. Many have discovered a new Belarus and wouldn't mind coming back to the countryside more than once. Moreover, there are more and more offers: more than 200 new farm stays appeared in the country last year alone. Owners urge tourist not to delay the booking, as the best places are quickly sold out all the more that the borders are opening. They hope that this season Russian tourists will also come to Belarus.
