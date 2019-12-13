In 3 days 10 intentional car rams were carried out against the employees of the internal affairs agencies

Unfortunately, there were also incidents on the road. The Interior Ministry reports that within 3 days the employees of the internal affairs units were deliberately hit by cars 10 times. The night before, the telegram channels broadcast the news that a police officer had allegedly been killed in Minsk. However, soon the Interior Ministry explained that at the intersection of Melnikaite Street and Pobediteley Avenue in Minsk, a 45-year-old man, driving a Skoda car, hit a traffic police officer. The man tried to flee the scene, but was detained. The police used the service weapons to stop the vehicle. The lawkeeper was helped, he was taken to a medical institution.

In the evening in Baranovichi, a car driver ran over a police officer and tried to escape.

The traffic cops have started a pursuit. The man did not respond to repeated requests to stop. The law enforcers used a gun to shoot the wheel. The car stopped, but the driver left the car and ran away. He is currently wanted. The police officer is at the hospital.

A man was detained in Pinsk, who tried to attack a traffic police officer with a knife. Around 10 p.m. on Pervomayskaya Street, the inspectors' attention was attracted by drunken traffic offenders. One of the men started to show aggression and came forward to the traffic police officer with a knife. The 30-year-old Pinsk resident was detained and investigators are working at the scene.

Yesterday night, some Internet resources published information that a journalist had been detained in Minsk. The hero of the story allegedly told that a police officer threatened him with a gun, hit him in the car and used force against the passenger. According to the MIA, there was no "guns" and "beating". At Dzerzhinsky Avenue in Minsk, a traffic police officer tried to stop a Nissan car to check the documents. There was a Minsk woman at the wheel, who ignored the repeated demands to stop. The police started chasing the car until it stopped. During the document check, the woman clutched the officer’s hand with glass and started moving. As a result, the driver and passenger of the car were taken to Moscow police department for interrogation.



