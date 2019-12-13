Almost 1 500 people with disabilities find job for 9 months of this year

There are enough vacancies in the labor market today. The disabled people are helped in their searches for a job. Almost 1 500 citizens of this category were employed for 9 months of this year. In addition, 100 people get a new profession, and more than 20 persons decided to start their own business.

It is enough for people with disabilities to contact the employment service to find a profession. Passport, employment record book, individual rehabilitation program and a document from education are required for admission.

The choice of vacancies is wide: from a worker in production to lawyers and economists. Each job-seeker will be provided with an individual approach: they will take into account the requirements of the individual rehabilitation program, vocational training, job experience, and of course, one’s desire.

Now people with disabilities can start their own business. 22 citizens received a subsidy for the foundation of entrepreneurial activity this year alone. Almost 120 000 people with disabilities have recommendations for work, 65 000 of them are already having a job.