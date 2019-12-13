PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Voter turnout in Presidential Elections in Belarus amounts to 12.75% for 2 days if early vote

Voters in Gomel Region (more than 16%) and Mogilev (almost 15%) used their civil rights on the second day of the early vote. Minsk Region closes the top three - 12.61% of voters have already left their vote ahead of schedule. The turnout on the second day was about 12% in Vitebsk Region and Minsk.

