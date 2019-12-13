About 50 refugees apply for medical assistance at logistics center this morning

The refugees have more and more health problems. 50 people asked for help in the morning. They line up at the ambulance that is on duty at the transport and logistics center near the Belarusian-Polish border. According to doctors, most of them have symptoms of hypothermia and colds. Doctors from the Grodno emergency hospital carefully examine everyone. Hospitalization was required for two patients.



About 60 people seek medical help every day. By the way, the refugees helped to examine 22 pregnant women. Their condition is assessed as satisfactory. The refugees thank Belarusians for their help.



