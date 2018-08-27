National Airport Minsk receives almost 12 thousand travelers a month under visa-free regime

This is a third more than during the same period last year. Most often our country is visited by guests from Germany, the USA and Italy. The decree on visa-free regime, was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko on July 24. According to the document, foreign citizens from dozens of countries of the world can stay in Belarus without a visa for 30 days, provided they enter and then leave the state border at the Minsk National Airport. The guests need to have a passport, insurance, as well as money for living. Also, since August 10, a bilateral agreements on visa-free regime with China came into force.