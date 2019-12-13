PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Aftermath of bad weather in Belarus

917 injuries caused by ice and cold were registered in the country during the previous day. Every third of them happened in the capital. Doctors recommend you to dress and wear shoes according to the forecast. In case of an injury, please address the nearest emergency hospital.

Meanwhile, meteorologists declared a red level of danger on New Year's Eve with strong gusts of wind in some areas.

Power supply continues to be restored in Vitebsk and Mogilev regions

Power engineers of Vitebsk and Mogilev regions continue to work on the restoration of power supply, there was no electricity in 485 villages. 120 teams and 70 vehicles are engaged in the restoration. Since the beginning of the day, power supply has been restored to 330 settlements.

