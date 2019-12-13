German Instrument of Surrender signed May 9, 1945

On May 9, the German leadership signed the Instrument of Surrender in the suburbs of Berlin. The Victory flag flew over the Reichstag on May 1, but Hitler troops continued the resistance in Czechoslovakia and Denmark for more than a week, the group Courland Pocket was still fighting. Only on May 9 the victory became a final, irrefutable reality: the German standards awaited a deserved fate to fall on the pavement of Red Square.

The peoples of the USSR paid a monstrous price for the victory - 26 million lives. The war killed three million of our inhabitants alone. That is every third Belarusian. The war destroyed 209 cities to the ground, more than 9000 villages were wiped out by fire. The inhabitants of many of them were burnt alive. The terrible time spared no one.

Of course, any war is also an economic loss. The total material damage inflicted by invaders in Belarus amounted to 75 billion rubles. This is 35 budgets of pre-war 1940.

Was the victory worth it? Undoubtedly! The Ost plan prepared death or eternal slavery for the so-called "inferior races". But our grandfathers and great-grandfathers preferred unimaginable suffering and even death to a life on their knees. Those battles for freedom laid the foundation of Belarusian independence: the blood of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War is the foundation of our statehood.