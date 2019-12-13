3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
About 14 thousand people get Belarusian citizenship
Our country has become a safe haven and a second home for many newly-minted Belarusians. In the last five years, 14 thousand people have become part of the Belarusian society. And what is important - the Ukrainians on our soil were able to find peace, security and confidence in the future. They have acquired citizenship of Belarus. This is also the position of the head of State.
Thedecree on Ukrainians staying in our country was redrafted. All those who need assistance and support will receive it on an equal basis with the Belarusians. This applies to medical care, benefits for children and pensions, and education.
