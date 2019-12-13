3.41 RUB
Latvian officials to be held responsible for crimes against human security - Investigative Committee of Belarus initiates criminal case
Latvian officials will answer for crimes against the security of humanity. The Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus has initiated a criminal case. Recently, we have observed how "mercenaries in uniform" on the Latvian border have distinguished themselves with their special cruelty against migrants.
In violation of the requirements of international treaties, including the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Latvian military systematically abuse refugees, threatening them and literally throwing them on our territory.
Sergei Kabakovich, official representative of the Investigative Committee of Belarus:
“This lawlessness is due to the tacit consent of the officials of the Republic of Latvia, who promote the ideas of racial superiority and authoritarianism. They believe that the European culture and nation are supreme and should be protected from the influence of other cultures and peoples, which do not correspond to their ideas about the "purity" of the nation. Twelve people have already become victims of the dominant ideology of the Latvian authorities, which promotes racial hatred, discrimination and violence. An attempt to cross the border was fatal for them.”
The necessary investigative actions are now being carried out as part of the investigation of a criminal case under the article "Crimes against the security of humanity". Each of them will be given a legal assessment.
