EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Soldiers of Minsk Military Commandant's Office initiate flash mob "For strong and prosperous Belarus”

The ceremonial guard of honor held will hold a solemn march with state symbols. Officers and soldiers of the unit propose all the units and formations of the Armed Forces of Belarus to join the action. The videos will be placed on information platforms on the Internet, as well as in social networks.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All