80 citizens of Ukraine including 9 children take refuge in Belarus during 24 hours

Data from the State Border Committee. Within a day, 144 people arrived in our country from the Ukrainian territory: 52 Belarusians, 80 citizens of Ukraine, 12 people from other countries. As the border guards note, the Ukrainians continue to leave their homes and arrive at the Belarusian border with their families. Only at night, there were 35 people, including nine children, arriving from Kiev in the area of Gomel Region. The refugees were temporarily placed in one of the health resorts of the region. The Belarusian checkpoints are operating normally. Meanwhile the Ukrainian side suspended the work of its border crossing points on the border with Belarus.