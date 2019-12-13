The next story is about how you can become a victim of bullying for your position. The director of ф Minsk school received thousands of messages with threats and insults.



Opposition Internet users persecuted a woman for saying thank you to the law enforcement officers for working at the polling stations during the voting. At the same time, Internet traffickers edited the video director and presented it, as if she supported violence. In some telegram channels, the woman's personal data appeared, and after that, leaflets with her name and data appeared in the city.



It turns out that the fighters for the alleged freedom of speech and opinion are ready to open a hunt for those whose opinion they do not like.



