Bison Trail race closes healthy lifestyle season

Lovers of a healthy lifestyle held the last mass race this season. They took part in the Bison Trail race on rough terrain in the vicinity of Raubichi. The distance was slippery. However, absolutely everyone reached the end. This type of race is gaining popularity among Belarusians.

Races with various elements of difficulty of passing the distance will be held next year. The first ones are planned in July at the ski center in Logoisk.

