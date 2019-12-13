Fence in Belovezhskaya Pushcha prevents natural migration of wild animals, but allows pushing out migrants

The Belarusian environmentalists call the European barbed wire on the border with our country a time bomb. By using weapons against all living things, Poles violate all international conventions. The consequences include the destruction of the natural migration of animals and flooding of territories that can occur in a few decades. The restoration of European bison population in which our country has been engaged in for decades is now under threat.



The fence in Belovezhskaya Pushcha disturbs the animals. Against the background of the centuries-old forest, the сoncrete, metal, barbed wire fence looks like an irrelevant alien structure. Despite numerous protests, petitions of the whole communities of scientists and dissatisfaction of ordinary Belarusians and Poles, the massive fence is built in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.



The Poles have cut the enormous natural massif, which was a single whole for centuries, into two parts. When they see a film crew from the Belarusian TV and Radio Company, a soldiers in military vehicles approach the border. However, the Polish guards have nothing to worry about.



The fence is five meters high and has barbed wire on top. No man or beast can pass through such a fence. The Polish side promised to make special corridors for the animals. But the gate, under which there is a one-meter concrete threshold, is closed. Such a passageway can be named as a corridor only conditionally. How bison, roe deer, lynx, and other animals can use it?



The Polish side has found a non-intended use for it. According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, refugees are pushed out to our territory through such gates.



Anton Bychkovski, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:



“Since the installation of the fence, the Belarusian border guards have never observed the use of the gates for their intended purpose. They are constantly closed. However, we have repeatedly observed facts when Polish border guards tried to push refugees to our side. Since the beginning of the year, the Polish side has made a total of 1,300 attempts to push them out.”



The length of the wall in Belovezhskaya Pushcha is 65 kilometers. It became on the way of the main migration corridors for animals in Europe. Only small mammals and reptiles now can get through the existing passages.



Vasily Arnolbik, Deputy Director General of the National Park "Belovezhskaya Pushcha":



"The Polish side did not conduct any research on this subject and did not listen to the expert advice on where and what passages should be. There should be at least 3 passages of 100 meters wide."



While the wall was being constructed dozens of animals were killed by the barbed wire. It took decades to restore the population of the European bison in Belarus. And today our country is number one by the number of these wild ungulates. The fence could affect the biological diversity of the bison and other animals from the Red Book.



Pavel Geshtovt, Deputy Director General of the Scientific and Research Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus on Bioresources:



"There have been many bear crossings from the Belarusian side to the Polish side. The fence is a serious obstacle for this species. We can say with certainty that the construction of the fence will affect the biodiversity of the species."



Belovezhskaya Pushcha is the oldest forest in Europe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The fence has become a time bomb for the nature.



The Ramsar and Bern Conventions, the Kiev Protocol, the EU directives - this is the incomplete list of norms of international law, which the constructors of the fence neglected. Scientists are sure: the separation will violate the integrity of the massif, which has been living as a single organism for centuries. And it can lead to real natural disasters. Specialists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus conducted a big research. For nature, the fence has become a time bomb: irreversible consequences may occur in a few decades, because the wall also passed through the water border. Violation of the natural hydrological regime can lead to waterlogging, and this badly affects rare species of birds.



One of the first reactions of the Belarusian scientists was to address the Secretariat of the Bern Convention. And the latter demanded explanations from Poland.



