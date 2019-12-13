3.42 RUB
Why do foreign citizens go to Belarus, when they are told that it's bad here?
While Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and other EU countries are telling their citizens how terrible life is in Belarus, the correspondent of Belarus 1 Ksenia Lebedeva asked the residents of these countries what's going on in their country, and why they go to Belarus, if not everything is good here.
Thanks to the visa-free travels, which was organized by the President's Decree, people who haven't visited their relatives from Poland and Lithuania for many years, come to Belarus. And even foreigners simply come here to relax, to visit local sights, to take a break from the hard European routine.
