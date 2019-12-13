BSTU hosts meeting of students and teachers with Alexei Talay

It is important to understand how your choice affects the fate of the state. This was said by public figure, paralympian, motivational speaker and founder of the charitable foundation Alexei Talay during a meeting with students of the Belarusian State Technical University, reports BELTA.

Today a dialog platform was held at BSTU on the eve of the unified voting day. The conversation was about personal responsibility to themselves and their country. "Many of the guys will take part in the elections for the first time. It is important - to be active, to understand how the choice of today's day will affect your fate, the fate of the state, - said Alexei Talai. - We must ensure a good turnout, show the whole world that Belarus is active, that we are mobilized in this difficult time and ready to work together with our leader, the President of the country, for the interests of the state, to protect its sovereignty and independence, as well as to increase the wealth of our Fatherland.