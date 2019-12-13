The task of the state is to ensure drug safety of the country, Kochanova declares

The task of the state is to ensure the drug safety of the country. This was stated today by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova at a meeting of the expert and advisory council dedicated to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. 40 enterprises are involved in the industrial production of drugs in Belarus, and 11 thousand people are engaged in this sphere. The volume of production grows annually, lines of new types of medicines are opened. The work of the pharmaceutical industry was affected by the pandemic and the sanctions. Nevertheless, this sector is developing successfully. More than 50% of drugs on the market are domestically produced. The quality is not inferior to foreign drugs.



During the meeting the participants also raised issues of working conditions at pharmaceutical companies, talked about the procurement of raw materials and the development of domestic medicines against coronavirus.



