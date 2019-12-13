Marina Vasilevskaya's task in space is to test domestic developments

Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya conducts scientific experiments on the ISS. Their results will be a significant step towards the development of Belarusian science. The program was developed by the Academies of Sciences of Belarus and Russia together with Roscosmos.

It includes 7 target works. Of them, 5 are research and 2 educational projects. Conducting biotechnological experiments is only a part in a large program of scientific research. In particular, probiotics are being studied on board the ISS, which may be later used in the creation of food products for astronauts.