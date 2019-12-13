3.42 RUB
Marina Vasilevskaya's task in space is to test domestic developments
Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya conducts scientific experiments on the ISS. Their results will be a significant step towards the development of Belarusian science. The program was developed by the Academies of Sciences of Belarus and Russia together with Roscosmos.
It includes 7 target works. Of them, 5 are research and 2 educational projects. Conducting biotechnological experiments is only a part in a large program of scientific research. In particular, probiotics are being studied on board the ISS, which may be later used in the creation of food products for astronauts.
For this purpose, scientists of the Institute of Meat and Dairy Industry of the National Academy of Sciences have developed special combinations of microorganisms, selected milk bases and determined the optimal nutrient environment in which these bacteria can develop in space conditions. In turn, Marina Vasilevskaya will perform the task of cultivating and storing samples of lactic acid and bifidobacteria. The cosmonaut will also produce fermented milk products with a complex of probiotics on the orbit.
