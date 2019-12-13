3.42 RUB
Man who "leaked" law enforcement data to Web detained
The police detained a 35-year-old engineer of a telecommunications company who has access to passport information and addresses and numbers of subscribers. According to the suspect, a few months ago a certain person contacted him in the social network and asked for the data of certain people. In two months, the man gave the data of 60 law enforcement agencies to a stranger, and personal information subsequently appeared on disruptive telegram channels.
