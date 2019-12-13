Suspect in setting fire to door of Mogilev Police Academy detained

The investigators of regional police have detained a 27-year-old resident of Mogilev. Combustible liquid, as well as a mask and clothes, in which, according to operational information, the man committed a crime, were found in his flat. The detainee is listed in the destructive telegram resources. According to him, having succumbed to radical appeals in such communities, he made a petrol bomb, according to instructions published on the Internet and threw it at a police academy.